BOISE — Post-election campaign finance reports for all Idaho candidates for statewide and legislative office and all state political action committees were due Thursday. The documents detail contributions and spending from Oct. 22 through Nov. 16 along with year-to-date totals; they also list the candidate’s cash on hand and any outstanding debts.
Here are highlights from the reports.
Governor
In his successful bid to become Idaho’s new governor, Republican Brad Little raised $3.26 million, including an $800,000 loan he made to his campaign during the primary. He spent $3.06 million, leaving him with $195,231 — but he had not paid back the loan he made to his campaign.
During the Oct. 22 to Nov. 16 reporting period, Little spent $447,037 including $23,769 in campaign staff wages.
His unsuccessful challenger, Democrat Paulette Jordan, raised $1.24 million during her campaign. She spent $1.2 million and had $39,192 left.
Jordan also reported $12,994 in outstanding debt, including $7,779 owed to California-based campaign services provider WEPAC LLC and $1,390 owed to Alaska Airlines.
During the Oct. 22 to Nov. 16 reporting period, Jordan spent $238,457, including $40,494 for campaign staff wages and $17,307 to campaign manager Nate Kelly for services and travel/lodging.
In the week prior to the election, Jordan contributed to $9,245 to 21 Idaho Democratic candidates in federal, statewide, legislative and other races.
Lieutenant Governor
Republican Lt. Gov.-elect Janice McGeachin raised $264,597, of which almost half, $123,087, she loaned herself. She spent $230,466 and had $34,131 left.
Her Democratic opponent, Kristin Collum, raised $137,135, spent $133,322 and had $3,813 left.
Secretary of State
Republican and winner Lawerence Denney, the incumbent in the race, raised $52,527, including $36,716 he loaned his campaign. He spent $35,747 and had $16,779 on hand.
His Democratic challenger, Jill Humble raised $32,210, including $4,000 she loaned her campaign. She spent $22,705 and had $9,505 left and had not repaid the loan to herself.
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Democrat Cindy Wilson significantly outraised Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra in the schools chief race, but Wilson was unable to secure a win.
Wilson raised $142,698, spent $138,765 and had $3,932 left with no outside debt.
Ybarra raised $51,322, spent $50,987 and had $335 remaining with no outside debt.
Still to come
This is not the final report of the year. Candidate and committee 2018 annual reports are due to Idaho Secretary of State’s Office Jan. 31.
This article shows the gross corruption, bribery, and voter suppression taking place at the expanse of the tax payer. This paper openly supported Bard Little with their opinion pieces rather than just reporting the facts or even reporting on who or what organization donated the money. Lee Enterprises owns the Magic Valley Times News along with 48 other news papers throughout the US. If there is election meddling its not from Russia. The meddling comes from companies that have bought out local news papers and consolidated them to push a narrative that supports an agenda, and protect interests.
