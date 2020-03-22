GOP, Idaho’s Risch support cash payments to Americans in ‘deteriorating’ pandemic

BOISE — With Idahoans facing layoffs across industries, one Idaho county on lockdown and confirmed coronavirus cases rising in every corner of the state, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch said he believes Idahoans already understand the severity of the pandemic.

But the fact that Republicans like himself are working on a trillion-dollar stimulus plan that includes direct cash payments to Americans affected by the pandemic should convince any remaining skeptics of the threat facing Americans and the economy, he said.

“That alone should open people’s eyes and see how serious this is and how dangerous it is to the American economy …“ Risch told the Idaho Statesman on Friday. “Most of these are things the vast majority of us wouldn’t vote for in normal circumstances.”

The stimulus plan backed by Republican senators includes income-based cash payments up to $1,200 per person and $2,400 for each couple, Risch said. The stimulus plan also would allocate $300 billion in federally guaranteed loans to small businesses and $200 billion for hard-hit industries like airlines, Politico reported.

Risch and Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo voted in favor of House Resolution 6021: Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which allocated funds for coronavirus testing and other financial assistance measures.

