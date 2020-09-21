GOP Chairman Luna says party hopes to gain ground in Legislature

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IDAHO FALLS — While the Idaho Republican Party’s immediate focus is the November election and winning back a few legislative seats the party lost in 2018, new chairman Tom Luna is looking to growing the party for the future.

Idaho may be one of the reddest states in the nation, but Luna said the Republican Party isn’t growing as fast as the state’s rapidly growing population. Luna said Republicans need to reach out to new people when they move to Idaho, introduce themselves to their new neighbors, invite them to get involved in the party and tell them that part of what drew them to Idaho is the state’s conservative values.

“Our party needs to be far more welcoming and inviting. ... We should be the political welcome wagon,” he said in an interview Friday.

Luna said his message when he was elected party chairman at the state convention in June, narrowly beating Bonneville County’s Mark Fuller for the spot, was party unity. Paraphrasing President Ronald Reagan, Luna said someone who agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend, not an enemy.

“I don’t expect Republicans to agree on things 100% ... (but) the biggest threat to a Republican is not our fellow Republican, it’s the agenda of the Democrat left,” Luna said.