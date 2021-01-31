Gooding declares itself a 'Second Amendment sanctuary city'

GOODING — The city recently joined a growing list of municipalities in Idaho that have passed resolutions declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuary cities.”

The Gooding City Council unanimously approved a resolution making this declaration during its Jan. 19 meeting. Mayor Jeff Brekke said the point is to affirm the city’s support of the second amendment, as well as the city’s opposition to laws that the council feels infringe on residents’ rights to bear arms.

“We just want to make it known that we don’t support any infringements on the Second Amendment or any other amendment for that matter,” Brekke said.

Although the resolution is most symbolic, Brekke said, it does include some directives to city staff.

For example, the resolution states that the city won’t devote resources to enforcing state and federal laws or executive orders related to the Second Amendment if the city thinks they are unconstitutional. The resolution also states that the city won’t assist any federal or state agency in enforcing laws it finds to be unconstitutional, unless somebody’s life is in danger.