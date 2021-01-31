Gooding declares itself a 'Second Amendment sanctuary city'

GOODING — The city recently joined a growing list of municipalities in Idaho that have passed resolutions declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuary cities.”
The Gooding City Council unanimously approved a resolution making this declaration during its Jan. 19 meeting. Mayor Jeff Brekke said the point is to affirm the city’s support of the second amendment, as well as the city’s opposition to laws that the council feels infringe on residents’ rights to bear arms.
“We just want to make it known that we don’t support any infringements on the Second Amendment or any other amendment for that matter,” Brekke said.
Although the resolution is most symbolic, Brekke said, it does include some directives to city staff.
For example, the resolution states that the city won’t devote resources to enforcing state and federal laws or executive orders related to the Second Amendment if the city thinks they are unconstitutional. The resolution also states that the city won’t assist any federal or state agency in enforcing laws it finds to be unconstitutional, unless somebody’s life is in danger.
The resolution outlines some of the types of laws the city would oppose — such as ones that would ban guns or accessories that are already available to the public — but Brekke said ultimately it’ll be up to the City Council to determine what laws it finds unconstitutional and would therefore not enforce.
Scott Graf, a spokesperson for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, declined to comment on whether, cities and counties have the ability to decide what laws they will or will not enforce.
Brekke called the situation a gray area. But he said every local, state and federal employee takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, including the second amendment.
President Joe Biden taking office this month played a role in the city’s decision to pass this resolution, the mayor said. So far, in just over a week in office, the president has signed more than 30 executive orders and directives, none of which deal with guns or the Second Amendment.
Nonetheless, with Biden in office and a Democratic majority in Congress, gun control legislation with likely come up sooner than later. Biden outlines some of his priorities in this regard on his website. These include requiring background checks for all gun sales and banning the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
On Jan. 21, the day after Biden took office, Lincoln County Sheriff Rene King said in a Facebook post that he received nearly two dozen calls from residents concerned about their gun rights. King told the Times-News that people said they were concerned the federal government was going to take away their guns.
But cities in Idaho, and throughout the country, began moving forward with these resolutions prior to the presidential election and Biden taking office.
Gooding appears to be the sixth municipality in Idaho to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary city. In July 2020, the city of Star in Ada County became the first to pass this type of resolution. Since then, Nampa, Eagle, Kuna and Saint Anthony have also passed similar resolutions, according to reporting from the Idaho Press.
Brekke said Gooding partially passed the resolution to show its support for these other cities.
“Folks have said the Idaho Constitution prevents (certain laws from passing), and it does,” Brekke said. “But this is more about showing support for the Idaho Constitution and other cities that have (passed these resolutions.)”
Twin Falls is one city that won’t be taking up this issue. During the Jan. 19 City Council meeting, a resident urged the council to declare Twin Falls a Second Amendment sanctuary city. Council members shot down his request.
The majority of council members said it wasn’t the city’s place to weigh in on the constitutional amendments.
In a statement to the Times-News, council member Greg Lanting said he wouldn’t vote in favor of any resolution that the declares Twin Falls as a sanctuary city.
“The gentleman (on Jan. 19) had a fairly benign resolution,” Lanting said. “But it still had us as a city or council deciding whether something is unconstitutional. That is the job of the courts.”
Coincidentally, at the same meeting, the council also declined to take action on a local pastor’s anti-abortion proposal to declare Twin Falls a sanctuary city for all preborn children.