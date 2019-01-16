BOISE — A lack of funding for the state's recovery centers in Gov. Brad Little's recommended budget for 2020 has some facilities worried — but whatever the Legislature decides shouldn't affect the Kimi Recovery Center in Twin Falls.
Recovery centers across Idaho applied for a collective $893,400 from the Idaho Millennium Fund next year. Whether they receive that money remains to be seen: Little has recommended using the Millennium Fund to cover the cost of Medicaid expansion instead.
The Kimi Recovery Center did not submit a request as part of that application, owner Kelly Smothers said, as the center gets its state funding through BPA Health.
The center opened in 2017 in downtown Twin Falls. Its services include intensive outpatient treatment, mental health counseling, drug and alcohol assessments, an alcohol school with a victim impact panel, relapse prevention, domestic violence classes and anger management.
In Oct. 2018, the Kimi Recovery Center opened another branch in Jerome.
There are a total of nine recovery centers in the state, with the others located in Boise, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Caldwell, Emmett, Coeur d'Alene, Moscow and Lewiston.
