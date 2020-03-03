From custom meat processing to swan hunting: These Bills from Magic Valley lawmakers could become law

BOISE — A key deadline in the legislative session passed Monday as lawmakers attempt to stay on track to wrap up by March 20. With some exceptions, bills will receive further consideration only if they have passed at least one body of the Legislature.
Lawmakers from the Magic Valley have worked on several issues this session that still could become law.
Those who bring their game to the butcher would no longer pay sales tax under a bill from Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls. The bill would add custom meat processing and packaging to the list of services exempt from Idaho’s 6% sales tax.
The House approved the bill 66-2 on Feb. 21, and it is now in a Senate committee.
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, carried legislation that requests Congress to change federal law to give doctors the ability to prescribe suboxone — a drug that alleviates withdrawal symptoms in patients suffering from opioid addiction. Despite widespread agreement that medication is a necessary component of addiction treatment, only 5% of physicians may prescribe the drug because of federal barriers, the memorial says. A legislative memorial isn’t a bill and doesn’t have the force of law, but is a way for state lawmakers to petition Congress.
Both the House and Senate adopted the joint memorial.
Out-of-state hunters would pay higher hunting fees under a bill carried on the House floor by Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer. The bill would raise the cost of most hunting licenses, tags and permits by 10% for nonresidents. It’s intended to offset expected lost revenue from a proposed rule that would allow Idaho Fish and Game Commission to limit the number of hunting tags available for nonresidents.
Both the House and Senate have approved the bill and just needs a signature from Gov. Brad Little.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, sponsored a bill that would allow those visiting Idaho cities to carry a concealed handgun without a permit. Nonresidents may already carry concealed in most parts of the state, and Zito said the bill would simply complete the state’s constitutional carry laws.
You have free articles remaining.
The House approved the bill 56-14 on Feb. 27, and it is now in a Senate committee.
Residents in rural areas would have greater access to health care under a bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. The bill would remove a requirement that two-way audio and visual be used for patient-provider communication, allowing those in rural areas with poor cellphone and internet service to talk to doctors via email or other services.
The bill passed the House unanimously on Feb. 2 but the Senate amended the bill to require at least an audio form of communication. The bill was returned to the House for consideration.
Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, carried a bill that would have created a swan hunting season in North Idaho and allowed the Fish and Game Commission to sell permits for stock pheasant hunts in new areas. The Senate approved that bill 28-7, but a House committee decided to split the ideas into two separate bills. The House passed both bills on Feb. 28 and they now head to the Senate where Brackett is listed as a sponsor.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, sponsored a bill that would clarify a felony for those who unlawfully kill, possess or waste wildlife with a value greater than $1,000, such as bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, and trophy deer, elk or pronghorn. Idaho has long observed the penalty proposed under the bill, but a court ruled in February that the current law actually requires a person to kill multiple animals in a year to be charged with a felony.
The bill passed the House 45-16 on Feb. 28 and will now receive consideration from a Senate committee.
Sen. Jim Patrick and Rep. Lance Clow, both Twin Falls Republicans, co-sponsored a bill that would amend Idaho law to ensure education security for those attending barber or cosmetology school. The federal government requires those schools to maintain a continuous license, but many of their students rely on financial aid, making on-time renewal payments a challenge. Schools otherwise in good standing could receive a three month grace period to continue operation under the bill.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously on Feb. 20 and is now in a House committee.
Photos: State of the State 2020