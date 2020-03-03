From custom meat processing to swan hunting: These Bills from Magic Valley lawmakers could become law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The House approved the bill 56-14 on Feb. 27, and it is now in a Senate committee.

Residents in rural areas would have greater access to health care under a bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett. The bill would remove a requirement that two-way audio and visual be used for patient-provider communication, allowing those in rural areas with poor cellphone and internet service to talk to doctors via email or other services.

The bill passed the House unanimously on Feb. 2 but the Senate amended the bill to require at least an audio form of communication. The bill was returned to the House for consideration.

Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, carried a bill that would have created a swan hunting season in North Idaho and allowed the Fish and Game Commission to sell permits for stock pheasant hunts in new areas. The Senate approved that bill 28-7, but a House committee decided to split the ideas into two separate bills. The House passed both bills on Feb. 28 and they now head to the Senate where Brackett is listed as a sponsor.