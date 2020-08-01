'Freedom' rally in Twin Falls decries moderate Republicans, public education, masks and the media

He said parents should be the ones to decide if their child goes back to school, but ultimately “government should not be in the business of educating our kids.” He said public schools are indoctrinating children to hate capitalism and teaching them to prefer communism from a young age.

“They’re learning how to hate all the things that make our country great,” he said.

It’s not enough to talk about policy, people need to actively seek change from their lawmakers, he said.

“We have got to apply pressure on the politicians such that they are afraid to leave their houses because somebody is going to say to them ‘What are you doing to get my kids out of the American education system.’”

Hoffman called on the crowd to continue advocating for the movement after the rally finished.

“You have got to be the army, the force, the revolutionary warriors that we’ve been waiting for,” he continued. “We will only win if we all get together and say, ‘Let’s go and apply the remedy, the cure, freedom where it is needed most.’”

Masks and the media