‘Free Julian Assange’: Trio of Idaho state websites taken over by hackers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE —Three Idaho government websites were hacked on Sunday evening to display a message calling for the release of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The Idaho State Parks and Recreation, STEM Action Center and personal protective equipment supply site homepages each displayed the same content: a black background with the text “Hacked by Ghost Squad Hackers” displayed in blue text. “Free Julian Assange! Journalism is not a crime!” reads a message displayed underneath a GIF of V, the Guy Fawkes mask-wearing vigilante from the 2005 film “V for Vendetta.”

A Twitter account for Ghost Squad Hackers tweeted about the website takeover shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. “Idaho government server hacked with #FreeAssange message,” the tweet said.

Ghost Squad Hackers is a collective of unidentified hackers, many of whom have roots with the “hacktivist” group Anonymous. The group’s de facto leader last month told Indian news website The Wire that the group’s “prime intent and focus is on anti-governmental and organisation cyber protests within current involvements of media speculation and real life happenings.” Recently it hacked Indian government sites, and the group has reportedly targeted the U.S. military and terrorist group ISIS in years past.