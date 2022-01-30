Former longtime Idaho official named chairman of term limits advocacy group

BOISE — A longtime former Idaho state legislator turned state treasurer who amassed nearly 40 years experience as an elected official has been named state chairman of an advocacy group pushing for term limits.

Ron Crane was named Idaho state chairman for the Washington, D.C.- based advocacy group Term Limits USA, according to a press release issued by the group.

“Congress has become a full-time lucrative career with many members serving several decades,” Crane said in a written statement. “Term limits will help end career politicians and make Congress work better for all Americans and get our government functioning again.”

Term Limits USA pushes especially for term limits in Congress, but it also says on its website it has advocated for or defended term limits in 15 state legislatures.

“Daily, the need for congressional term limits is crystal clear when we turn on the news and see the dysfunction in Washington,” Crane said. “Polls show that the one issue Americans are united about is the need for congressional term limits.”

Term Limits USA says that term limits bring fresh faces with fresh ideas to elected office and ensure that open seat races with no incumbent would be held regularly.

“(Crane) is a strong leader who understands the problems within Congress and the need for term limits,” Term Limits USA President Philip Blumel said in a written statement. “Under his guidance, I am confident that Idaho will pass our term limits resolution.”

Crane served in office in Idaho from 1983 until 2019. He first served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 1983-1998, according to the Idaho Blue Book. He was then elected to serve as state treasurer from 1999-2018. Crane did not run for re-election in 2018.

Crane’s son, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, is serving his eighth term in the Idaho Legislature.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0