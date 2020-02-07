BOISE — Idaho Democrat Paulette Jordan says she is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Jim Risch, according to a Huffington Post interview.
Jordan, who most recently was the Democratic nominee for governor, is set to announce her campaign sometime today.
Risch, a two-term senator and chairman of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, has announced he is seeking reelection this November.
“I’m running because I know I can win,” Jordan told the Huffington Post. “Idaho is ready for new leadership. Idaho needs new leadership.”
Jordan unsuccessfully ran against Republican nominee Brad Little for governor in 2018. While Jordan only gained 38.2% of the vote in that race, she did win more votes than Little in a few counties, including Ada, Blaine and, her home county, Latah. Jordan was a two-term representative for District 5 in the Idaho State Legislature from 2014 to 2018 with seats on the Environment, Energy and Technology, Resource and Conservation and State Affairs committees.
Jordan previously served on the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council and was the master of ceremonies at the 2020 Idaho’s Women’s March.
Three other Democrats are seeking nomination for Risch’s seat, including Nancy Harris of Boise, Travis Oler of Shelley and Jim Vandermaas of Eagle. Ray Writz of Coeur d’Alene of the Constitution Party and independent candidate Natalie Fleming of Fruitland are also running for Risch’s seat.
The primary election is set for May 19. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
