Former fire captain runs for state Senate

KETCHUM — A former fire captain and paramedic has announced he is running for the District 26 Senate seat to represent Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties.

Ron Taylor from Ketchum has filed to run for the seat held by outgoing Sen. Michelle Stennett, the Senate minority leader who announced in February she won’t be seeking another term.

“I don’t consider myself a politician, I consider myself as a public servant,” said Taylor, who is a Democrat. “I spent the last 27 years of my life doing public service, and I just retired, and found myself wanting to get back in to public service, but in a different area.”

Taylor has lived in the Wood River Valley for 39 years. He recently retired from a 27 year career as a firefighter and paramedic, 22 of those years were with Wood River Fire and Rescue, where he held the rank of captain on the fire side, and on the EMS side he retired as a paramedic of 15 years.

He said he’s had a lot of practice being a team member, running a team, and working toward a common goal with diverse people under adverse circumstances to come up with a positive outcome. In emergency services, Taylor said, there are a lot of different agencies that work together very well under adverse pressure-cooker conditions, and everybody works toward that common goal of making things better for people.

“My career has taught me how to listen to people and understand what their needs are,” Taylor said. “You can’t work in emergency services and be solo. You need to rely on a team.”

This is his first campaign for a public office, although his career with emergency services had political aspects to it by nature of the many agencies and entities that share responsibilities in Blaine County, he said.

Taylor and his wife both volunteer at the Mountain Humane animal shelter for over 20 years. He has also volunteered for the crisis hotline, where he served as board member for a number of years.

Taylor said he looks forward to talking to people to formulate his platform, rather than setting an agenda at the outset.

“I see myself as someone who will take the time to listen to the people, not just of Jerome, Lincoln and Blaine county, but to the people of Idaho and hear their concerns and figure out what it is that they would really like to see addressed, and then work with them and with my fellow legislators to come up with the best and most reasonable solutions.”

The District 26 Senate seat is also being sought by Rep. Laurie Lickley and Eric Parker, who will face off in the May 17 Republican primary.

