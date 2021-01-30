 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fly from Boise to airports nearest U of I or Eastern Idaho? What’s being talked about
0 comments

Fly from Boise to airports nearest U of I or Eastern Idaho? What’s being talked about

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Boise Airport during COVID-19

A single passenger heads to baggage claim after arriving at the Boise Airport, Thursday, April 2.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Flights between Pullman, Washington, and Boise have been singled out as having the most potential for profit by a firm hired by a state legislative committee.

Commercial passenger flights between Idaho Falls and the Boise Airport also could make money, said Jeffrey Hartz, a consultant with the firm Mead & Hunt, at a meeting this week of the Legislature’s interim Intrastate Air Services Committee..

Lewiston-Boise and Pocatello-Boise routes were “marginally negative and could support service if fares end up higher than forecasted or with permanent subsidies,” according to Mead & Hunt’s report.

What happens next is not clear. Monday was the committee’s last meeting, and it issued no formal recommendations.

The report from Mead & Hunt suggests initiating discussions with airlines that might add commercial passenger flights and carefully monitoring any service that’s introduced.

It also recommends identifying subsidies and potential ways to pay for the incentives that could include marketing, fee waivers, direct subsidies and revenue guarantees. Federal money might be available for at least some of those items, Hartz said.

“Most new service will require some level of incentives, (partly because) competition has increased due to fewer airlines and hubs,” according to the report.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lawmaker pushes to impeach Gov. Little
Politics

Lawmaker pushes to impeach Gov. Little

“After Friday’s tantrum from Governor Brad Little, I’m now committed to moving forward to impeaching him. I have entertained it before, now I am all in,” a state representative said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News