Five things to watch for at the Statehouse this week

BOISE — Legislators are in Boise this week for their organizational session, a series of meetings and events that will help shape the 2021 session.

While legislators won’t begin working on the budget or introducing bills until January, they will finalize their leadership teams, appoint committee chairmen and hand out committee assignments.

This week’s session will set the table for 2021 and give us an idea of who the lead players might be.

Here are five things we expect to learn at the Statehouse this week.

Who will be the new Senate Education Committee chairman?

Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, did not run for re-election this year, creating an opening for the top spot in the Senate Education Committee. Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, currently serves as the committee’s vice chairman and may be in line for a promotion. Experienced vice chairs often succeed an outgoing chairman, but occasionally there are surprises. Leadership will announce the new chairman Thursday or Friday during the organizational session.

Will there be a new a speaker of the House?