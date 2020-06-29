Fireworks business strong despite pandemic, Twin Falls goes ahead with show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The firework business is still booming for Independence Day despite concern for COVID-19, vendors say.

Jennifer Thompson and her family run a firework stand on Addison Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard. Thompson said she was a bit worried about business this year with an ongoing pandemic that’s had wide-ranging financial consequences.

But so far, turnout has been strong.

“Crazily, it’s been really good,” she said. “We’re off to a good start.”

Fourth of July is the first major U.S. holiday since Idaho has allowed larger groups to gather. The state is in Stage 4 of its reopening plan, which allows groups of any size as long as certain social distancing guidelines can be met.

Thompson said customers are noticeably excited for the holiday, and she is, too.

“People are wanting to gather and do something outside where you can still do social distancing,” she said. “It’s kind of a bummer when it’s over because this is what we look forward to all year long.”

Desiree Romano agreed. Romano is a stand operator for Family Fun Fireworks on Blue Lakes Boulevard near the Red Lion Hotel. She said people are excited to get back to something normal.