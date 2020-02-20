TWIN FALLS — A nationwide search for a new city chief financial officer has been narrowed down to three finalists from a pool of 30 applications from 10 states.
The city advertised the position in November and received applications from as far away as Virginia and Vermont, the city said in a Wednesday statement.
City staff and the vice mayor had video interviews with the candidates and picked the three finalists: Randy Bates, Breanna Howard and Darcie Upton.
The three will have onsite interviews later this month with city staffers and members of the City Council.
Lorie Race, who has served Twin Falls for 31 years, including 10 years as the chief financial officer, will retire in May.
The city CFO is an executive-level position and both Idaho Code and City Code define the process required to confirm the appointment.
