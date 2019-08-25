FILER — Both Filer and Shoshone school districts will ask voters on Tuesday to approve bond issues to pay for expansion of their job training services and other projects.
Filer School District is seeking an $8.55 million bond to pay for renovations to the career-technical center at Filer High School.
The development would allow the district to provide job training to more students in areas like welding and agriculture, said Julie Koyle, co-chair of the committee responsible for the bond. It’s important for students to be able to get a job right out of school, Koyle said.
“We have some great programs going right now but they’re bursting at the seams,” she said. “We need some of these kids to be job ready, and this will provide that.”
The bond would pay for four new classrooms at Filer Intermediate School, redo parking lots at both district elementary schools, and renovate the auditorium at Filer Middle School.
It would also allow the district to buy new land for a future middle school.
The district currently owns land for a new school, but administrators want to sell the land because of concerns about development cost and safety.
The annual cost to taxpayers would be $84 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The district estimates it would cost $3.97 per $1,000 after accounting for a home owners exemption.
That is the same rate already in effect from the last bond, Koyle said.
“The biggest goal of the district is to provide for the needs of the students, the safety of the students, and keep the tax payers in mind,” she said. “We’re not asking for things that we don’t need.”
A similar bond proposal failed in March despite receiving 63.42% of the vote, just shy of the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho.
Shoshone School District is asking voters for a $6.83 million bond to pay for a new vocational building and several other projects.
The district needs to provide the resources to prepare students for future workforce needs, said Superintendent Rob Waite.
“Job growth is going to be in the trades,” Waite said. “We’re trying to be responsive to the local economies and the local needs of our students and the workforce.”
Money from the bond would also pay for several other projects, including a new multipurpose facility at the elementary school, renovations to school entrances and four additional classrooms.
The cost to taxpayers would be $156.36 per $100,000 assessed property value. Waite estimated it would cost those with a homeowner exemption about $6.50 a month.
Similar bonds failed to receive supermajority approval on three previous occasions.
