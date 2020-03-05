Filer Councilman Jones resigns

FILER — After less than two months on the City Council, Ron Jones has resigned in order to take a new job near Coeur d’Alene.

Jones, who worked as an imaging director for St. Luke’s, was new to Filer city government. He won his seat on City Council at the November election, and only had a chance to attend a few council meetings before he learned he’d have to move.

“I did enjoy the couple of months that I got,” Jones said. “It was very eye-opening. A lot of stuff I had never seen before.”

Jones said working on city ordinances, special-use permits and other local government responsibilities was interesting, and he hopes to have a chance to serve on a city council in northern Idaho at some point.

Filer Mayor Bob Templeman said it’s unfortunate that Jones had to move. In Jones’ absence, the council appointed a replacement, Christina Hatch, who served on the City Council in the past — she had just recently finished a four-year term. Hatch was appointed Tuesday.

“Christina has done a good job before,” Templeman said. “And it’s nice to have some people on there with some experience.”