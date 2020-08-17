Federal judge stops Idaho from implementing ban on transgender athletes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A federal judge in Idaho has issued a temporary injunction to keep the state from implementing a controversial law banning transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports while a legal challenge moves forward.

The ruling means that transgender athletes wanting to participate in sports that match their gender identity will be able to this fall at both the college and secondary school level.

U.S. District Judge David Nye ruled Monday that because the plaintiffs are likely to win in court as part of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU challenging the constitutionality of the law, a preliminary injunction is warranted.

Nye said the law’s ban on transgender athletes “stands in stark contrast to the policies of elite athletic bodies that regulate sports both nationally and globally.” Nye also noted that the law “establishes a ‘dispute’ process that allows a currently undefined class of individuals to challenge a student’s sex.”

The law disallowing transgender athletes from playing on a team matching their gender identity contains a provision allowing anyone to challenge a person’s identity. It then would be incumbent upon the athletes to verify their gender through an exam or genetic testing.