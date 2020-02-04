{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson
BOISE — A new caucus will explore ways to ensure prosperity for Idaho's farm, ranch and timber communities. 

Topics could include value-added processing, broadband, economic development, rural health care, education and infrastructure, according to a Monday statement from the group. 

Members of the caucus include Representatives Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Sally Toone, D-Gooding. Senators Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, and Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, are also in the caucus. 

“The challenges facing our farmers, ranchers and loggers keep getting more complicated, so this is the perfect time for all of us to come together,” Troy said in the statement.

The bipartisan, bicameral caucus will address issues for citizens, communities and industries.

“The uniqueness of a joint Caucus can’t be overstated,” Toone said in the release. “We will be bringing many perspectives together to focus on issues impacting all of Idaho.”

