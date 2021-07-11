Far-right group participates in Buhl Sagebrush Days parade

BUHL — A Proud Boys float was one of nearly 100 that went through the center of town during last weekend’s Sagebrush Days parade.
The men accompanying the float wore the black and yellow polo shirts often associated with the far-right group, while they carried an American flag and a black flag with the yellow letters “P.B.”
The organization, which has locally-run chapters throughout the country, describes itself as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League have labeled the organization as a hate group.
Caitlin Patten, who has lived in Buhl for six years, is concerned that a local chapter of this organization participated in the parade, given the group’s national reputation and its connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
“I’m very concerned that a group that (is) nationally known as a hate group was allowed into a small town family-friendly parade,” Patten said in a Facebook message to the Times-News. “Whether or not the local group is more moderate or not, they are representing that name and that reputation.”
The city’s mayor and most council members did not reply to emails requesting comment.
In an email to the Times-News, Councilmember Michael Higbee said the Buhl Chamber of Commerce runs the parade and Sagebrush Days activities. Higbee declined to comment further, but said, “I was surprised as anyone else to see that particular float go by.”
The chamber emailed the Times-News the following statement when reached for comment on the group’s participation in the event:
“At this time the Buhl Chamber (of) Commerce will not feed into any negative propaganda. The Buhl 2021 Sagebrush Days parade saw 90 plus entries who celebrated in a courteous and civil manner. The Buhl Chamber takes pride in welcoming all participants, while giving them the opportunity to celebrate our great nation.”
In another email, the chamber said its board is addressing the process for reviewing parade entries. When asked if this specific incident triggered this review, the chamber replied, “We are reviewing the planning process and procedures.”
Gavin McInnes, political commentator and co-founder of Vice Media, formed the first Proud Boys chapter in New York in 2016. The organization gained national attention last year as its members were often seen opposing Black Lives Matter protestors at demonstrations that sometimes turned violent.
The group received further recognition after former President Donald Trump told its members to “stand back and stand by,” when asked if he would condemn white supremacist and military groups during a September presidential debate.
Dozens of Proud Boys members from different states have been arrested since January in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection, where rioters who disputed the results of November’s presidential election disrupted Congress as it counted electoral votes.
The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the organization as a hate group. And the Anti-Defamation League describes the group’s ideology as “misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration.”
McInnes and other Proud Boys members have vehemently opposed these kinds of labels. The group’s founder sued the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2019 for defamation after the center designated the Proud Boys as a hate group.
The lawsuits states McInnes “is an avowed and vocal opponent of discrimination based on race, religion or sexual preference, and of ideologies and movements espousing extremism, nationalism and white supremacy.”
An additional court document connected to the lawsuit quotes a press report where a group leader describes the Proud Boys as “a politically incorrect men’s social club.”
Idaho has a history of far-right groups organizing, but the presence of the Proud Boys within the state may be a newer phenomenon, said Jen Schneider, interim associate dean and professor in Boise State University’s School of Public Service.
Schneider, who studies conservatives movements, said this organization fills an important demographical niche for young men looking for a group of like-minded people, but who do not fit in with paramilitary groups like the Three Percenters.
Researchers have different theories or explanations on why people join these types of groups, but Schneider said the reasons are often rooted in fears of losing a certain way of life, influence or social and economic power.
As for why the Proud Boys may be surfacing in Idaho now, Schneider said it could be connected to the presidential election and the events at the U.S. Capitol in January.
“We have a long history of right-wing extremism in Idaho, and nobody would disagree they have been emboldened the last few years,” Schneider said.