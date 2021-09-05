Fairly normal, despite COVID: County fair attendance rebounds after down year

TWIN FALLS — The county fair is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic led to low turnout last summer.

Attendance was up nearly 40% over the first two days of the fair this week, manager John Pitz said. This puts the year more in line with attendance numbers from 2019.

“I think we’re going to be back to pretty much normal this year,” Pitz said. “So we’ll recover and make up a little on the loss we had last year.”

The fair was one of a few in the nation that moved forward without substantial changes last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair didn’t hold a concert and didn’t fill some of its buildings, but otherwise offered the usual attractions, Pitz said.

Of the roughly 1,000 members that make up the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, only 40 held events last year. And just 24 of these took place after March 11, association president and CEO Marla Calico said.

Almost all of these fairs experienced a significant drop in attendance, other than the Wyoming State Fair, which Calico said was a bit of an anomaly. This is an issue for organizers, as the majority of fairs, like the one in Twin Falls County, are self-sustaining and don’t receive government funding on a regular basis.