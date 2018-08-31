FAIRFIELD — A teacher from Fairfield has been appointed to fill an empty seat on the Camas County Commission, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced this week.
Galen Earl Colter was chosen by the governor to fill a vacancy created by the death of Commissioner Bill Davis, who died in August from complications following heart surgery. Colter will serve out the rest of Davis's term, which ends in January.
"I'm excited to work with the county commissioners that are on there now," Colter told the Times-News. "I'm just looking to try to serve the county and all the residents the very best I can."
Colter, a longtime resident of Camas County, teaches agricultural science and technology and woodworking to high school and junior high students in the Camas County School District.
"I've lived in Camas County for 44 years and taught and have got to meet a lot of the people through the students," Colter said.
He previously served as chair of the Soil Conservation Board of Camas County and as both president and vice president of the Idaho Agricultural Teachers Association.
When asked about his priorities going into office, Colter said there aren't any particular issues that he plans to focus on.
"Just open communication with [residents]," he said. "And understanding that this is an agricultural area still, but we need to look all places to try to get the right growth in our county."
