Extremism expert: Idaho critical race theory debate is ‘cynical’ effort to rally voters

The Idaho Capital Sun filed a public records request seeking the public comments she solicited through her website regarding what schools teach Idaho students.

McGeachin’s office supplied 238 pages of records earlier this month — but all of the comments, as well as the names of people who left commenters and their contact information, were blacked out with large boxes.

The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s role in 2021 education debates

Behind the science, the Idaho Freedom Foundation has played a role in the critical race theory debate this year.

In a May 27 letter to the group’s donors, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman took credit for much of this year’s pushback against education.

“In the 2021 session, IFF and people like you built a never-before-seen reckoning for Idaho education,” Hoffman wrote in the letter, a copy of which the Idaho Capital Sun obtained.

Hoffman also called on donors “like you to help provide the momentum to reshape education before it is too late.”