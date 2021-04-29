 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ethics panel asks Idaho House to expel legislator accused of sexual assault
0 comments
breaking

Ethics panel asks Idaho House to expel legislator accused of sexual assault

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, answers questions under oath during an Ethics and House Policy Committee hearing regarding allegations of sexual misconduct, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho lawmaker facing rape allegations from a 19-year-old intern refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

 Darin Oswald

An Idaho House ethics panel unanimously ruled that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, engaged in “conduct unbecoming” a House member and will recommend that the House remove him from his seat immediately, members announced Thursday.

Committee members recommended both to immediately suspend him without pay or benefits and to expel him.

An immediate suspension, which is a censure with conditions under House Rule 45, would require a simple majority vote from the House. An expulsion, under the Idaho Constitution, would require a two-thirds vote. Either one would accomplish virtually the same outcome.

The Ethics and House Policy Committee held a public hearing Wednesday over an ethics complaint brought against von Ehlinger by House Republican leaders.

The committee heard testimony from several House members, the 19-year-old intern who accused von Ehlinger of sexual assault, and women who worked at the Capitol and felt uncomfortable toward the Lewiston Republican — including a married clerk who was asked out on a date and a former security guard who had a sexual relationship.

Committee members emphasized that they were not evaluating whether a sexual assault occurred and that they were focused on whether any sexual contact with staffers would be inappropriate for a House member.

Ethics hearing: Idaho lawmaker accused of rape pleads Fifth

Idaho House Majority Caucus Leader Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, gives her account of reports of concern with regard to alleged inappropriate behavior by Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, during a hearing of the Ethics and House Policy Committee, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Testimony from staffers and women who worked at the Capitol showed a pattern of behavior, several members said.

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said von Ehlinger’s refusal to testify about the night of the allegation showed “tremendous disrespect” to his colleagues, and said he misled the ethics committee with multiple inconsistencies from his story — including that he said he didn’t pursue a relationship with the 19-year-old intern after the alleged assault. Texts between the two showed that he asked her out again afterward.

Horman said von Ehlinger’s conduct has “poisoned the reputation of all of us,” and said his colleagues in the Legislature had tried to help him “learn what he should not need a rule to know.”

Under House rules, four out of five ethics committee members can recommend expelling a representative based only on “a finding beyond reasonable doubt that misconduct involves commission of a felony or use of public office for pecuniary gain.”

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he found the former security guard’s testimony “compelling,” that she was visibly nervous and uncomfortable. He said he envisioned how he would want his daughter to be treated at the Capitol.

“We have to consider what we would want for our children if they came to the Idaho Legislature to serve as interns,” Gannon said. “I want a place where my children, where my daughter would have a safe place, where my grandchildren … can have a safe place and a positive experience and be treated with respect. That didn’t happen in this case.”

TESTIMONY SHOWED ‘A PREDATORY PATTERN’ TOWARD WOMEN, CRANE SAYS

Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, who chairs the committee, said state lawmakers are “held to a higher standard, and that’s a standard that we should embrace.” A 38-year-old dating a 19-year-old intern would have already been questionable, Dixon said.

Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said the testimony showed von Ehlinger had “a predatory pattern.”

Crane pointed to the testimony of a clerk who rebuffed von Ehlinger and told him she was married. She then said she received a birthday card from him.

Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said von Ehlinger’s “aggressive tactics toward women are unsettling” and created an unsafe work environment for any women in the House.

The first-term legislator was warned twice during the few months he’s been at the Capitol, McCrostie pointed out.

“Common sense and basic morality dictates that an elected representative should not entertain a relationship with a student intern regardless of who initiated the relationship,” McCrostie said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement, fear as NJ students return to school

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho House passes 'nondiscrimination' education bill
Politics

Idaho House passes 'nondiscrimination' education bill

The Idaho House on Thursday approved legislation aimed at preventing public and charter schools and universities from teaching critical race theory, which examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News