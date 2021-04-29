Ethics panel asks Idaho House to expel legislator accused of sexual assault

Testimony from staffers and women who worked at the Capitol showed a pattern of behavior, several members said.

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said von Ehlinger’s refusal to testify about the night of the allegation showed “tremendous disrespect” to his colleagues, and said he misled the ethics committee with multiple inconsistencies from his story — including that he said he didn’t pursue a relationship with the 19-year-old intern after the alleged assault. Texts between the two showed that he asked her out again afterward.

Horman said von Ehlinger’s conduct has “poisoned the reputation of all of us,” and said his colleagues in the Legislature had tried to help him “learn what he should not need a rule to know.”

Under House rules, four out of five ethics committee members can recommend expelling a representative based only on “a finding beyond reasonable doubt that misconduct involves commission of a felony or use of public office for pecuniary gain.”

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he found the former security guard’s testimony “compelling,” that she was visibly nervous and uncomfortable. He said he envisioned how he would want his daughter to be treated at the Capitol.