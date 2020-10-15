Energy leaders hail $160M allocation as 'huge' step for U.S. nuke leadership

Terrapower is working to build a reactor cooled by liquid sodium, reminiscent of the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II. Weeks before the Chernobyl nuclear meltdown that shook the nuclear industry in 1986, INL researchers deliberately shut all power down on EBR-II while it was operating; it didn’t meltdown. That demonstrated for the first time that technology could allow reactors to avoid catastrophic accidents without immediate human intervention.

Terrapower’s reactor would use metal uranium fuel, which is typical of U.S. reactors. X-energy, meanwhile, is working on a gas-cooled reactor design that, if successful, would use tiny pebbles of coated uranium as fuel.

”A big part of this was to demonstrate a diversity of designs,” Peters said.

INL is involved in researching that fuel, known formally as tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) particle fuel. Only specially designed reactors can use pebble fuel. Researchers say the fuel’s coated design allows it to operate in extremely high temperatures.

The announcement is the first of three phases outlined in DOE’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, in which the INL-based National Reactor Innovation Center is helping to test and assess designs.