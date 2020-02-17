BOISE — Employers would need to consider the merits of an applicant before asking about their criminal history under a bill approved Monday by the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee. The unanimous decision followed more than an hour of often emotional testimony in favor of the Fair Chance Employment Act that aims to help formerly incarcerated people return to the workforce.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said those who have learned from their past mistakes should be able to contribute to society and provide for their families.
“This legislation gives Idahoans with criminal backgrounds the opportunity to share their qualifications and state their case as opposed to being immediately dismissed because of a prior incarceration for which they have paid their debt,” Buckner-Webb said.
The bill would prevent employers from excluding applicants with a criminal conviction through job postings or application questions. Employers also could not inquire about conviction records until the applicant has been determined qualified for the position and the interview or hiring process has begun.
“Employers will not give up their ability to make the hiring decisions that are best for the companies,” Buckner-Webb said. “It allows applicants to share their skills and experience related to the job for which they’re applying before dealing with that critical question.”
Couer d’Alene resident David Lund, a self-described convicted felon, said he works in Washington state because they already have a protection law. Being turned away from a position before even getting the opportunity to make an impression on the employer is not easy, Lund said.
“For the rest of my life, because I did something when I was 19, I’m considered tainted and untrustworthy,” he said. “I can’t even relay to you in words how discouraging it can be to repeatedly be told that we’re not even going to give you an interview, we’re not even going to find out who you are.”
Helen Lusk of Arbon told the committee about her son who applied for a job at J.R. Simplot, but was disqualified immediately after arriving at the open interview.
“I couldn’t even imagine the embarrassment, shame, judgment and disappoint that he felt having to stand up and walk out of that room,” Lusk said. “Within a month he was using again and back in the system.
“For almost 12 years he was in out of prison, jails or missing,” she continued. “What if they would have given him a chance?”
Currently, 24 states have a "ban the box" law, including Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Utah. President Donald Trump signed a similar law for federal employment in December.
About one in five working-age Idahoans have a criminal record, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Disclosing criminal history reduces the chance an applicant receives a call back by 50% and 27% of formerly incarcerated people are persistently unemployable.
Meaningful employment is crucial for reducing the state’s recidivism rate, Buckner-Webb said.
“There’s no doubt that access to the workplace is key to keeping Idahoans from returning to prison and instead of contributing to our ever-growing economy,” she said.
The bill would encourage employers to consider applicants who otherwise might not be considered while still allowing them to make the final decision, chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said.
“It gives (applicants) an opportunity to establish a report, describe their history, describe their skills,” Lakey said. “It gives them a better opportunity to obtain employment.”
