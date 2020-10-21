Elko commissioners take next step toward approving Jackpot marijuana dispensary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was during the September meeting that a proposed business application fee for marijuana dispensaries was set at $20,000, with an annual renewal fee of $10,000.

According to the business impact statement, the direct effects of a dispensary in Jackpot would be a boost in community funding, as well as drawing people to Jackpot, which could potentially bring further business growth to the area.

The indirect effects outlined in the statement include increased traffic through the Jackpot community, with additional public safety enforcement being required. It is estimated that the additional safety personnel will cost between $125,000 and $200,000 annually.

Money generated by the license fee will be deposited into the Jackpot general fund, while the money generated by a 3% tax on gross revenue will go to the Elko County general fund to support the additional safety personnel.

Commission Chair Demar Dahl said he recently participated in a television news interview in Twin Falls, and was told that the Elko County Commission would be receiving a letter from the Twin Falls County Commission asking them to reconsider the dispensary. Twin Falls is about 47 miles north of Jackpot.

“They don’t want it on their border,” Dahl said.