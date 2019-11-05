TWIN FALLS — Voters will choose who runs their local government and which projects their property taxes pay for on Tuesday.
Residents of Twin Falls County can vote on a $25 million bond that would expand capacity at the county jail. The proposal is estimated to cost property owners $25.95 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Bond approval requires a two-thirds supermajority in Idaho.
Those living in the city of Twin Falls will select four members of its City Council, choosing between 11 candidates with varying civic goals and personal ideologies.
Lincoln County voters will decide on a bond to remodel its more than 100-year-old courthouse. Last week, county commissioners made a promise to only leverage a $5 million bond — not the $5.84 million listed on the ballots voters will mark.
Gooding County is seeking a $16 million bond that would expand its jail capacity from 21 to 80 and expand the sheriff’s annex. Voters in Hagerman and Bliss could vote to create a recreation district to provide official oversight.
Residents in Minidoka Joint School District will be asked to continue a $2.25 million supplemental levy to support a variety of infrastructure projects.
Voting information
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters must bring a photo ID or sign a personal identification affidavit. Valid photo IDs include:
- An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card.
- A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card.
- A tribal photo identification card.
- A current student photo ID issued by an Idaho high school or post secondary education institution.
- A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.
To register to vote on Election Day, you must provide a photo ID (one of the above), a state ID number or Social Security number, and proof of address (utility bill, vehicle registration, bank statement, etc.).
Election results from the Magic Valley will be published in Wednesday’s edition of the Times-News. Visit magicvalley.com on election night for up-to-the-minute election results.
Election guide: Magic Valley candidates, issues on November ballot
Here's a look at all of the competitive races and issues that will be on the ballot in the eight counties in south-central Idaho.
Brad Breland is challenging Paul McClintock for a seat on the Twin Falls School Board.
TWIN FALLS — Candidates for Twin Falls City Council want to manage city growth.
DIETRICH — Three candidates are running for Dietrich School District, Zone 2, trustee.
DIETRICH — Five candidates are running for two seats on the City Council.
Bob Linderman challenges Les Preader for a spot on the Buhl Rural Fire Protection District.
DIETRICH — Two candidates are running for Dietrich School District, Zone 5, trustee.
Cort Johnson will challenge Nikki Boyd for seat two on Twin Falls City Council.
Four candidates run for Twin Falls City Council seat four.
RICHFIELD — Three candidates are running for two open seats on the City Council.
DIETRICH — Two candidates are running for mayor of the small town in Lincoln County.
Four candidates run for three seats on Hollister City Council.
Mona Weeks is challenging Mayor Shawn Barigar for Twin Falls City Council.
SHOSHONE — Lincoln County voters will decide whether to take on a $5.8 million debt to renovate the county’s historic courthouse and to constr…
BUHL — Candidates for Buhl School Board zone four want to impact student learning from the administrative level.
SHOSHONE — Four candidates are running for positions on the City Council.
Some Gooding County voters will decide on the creation of the Hagerman-Bliss Recreation District.
BUHL — Martin Lewis is challenging Susan Gabardi for a seat on the Buhl City Council. Gabaradi did not respond to requests for an interview. L…
Three Oakley residents will compete for two seats on the Oakley city council in November.
JEROME — City council candidates in Jerome said that revitalizing downtown, improving infrastructure and creating more community spaces are th…
Incumbent mayoral candidate Cleo Gallegos will face a challenger for the office in the Nov. 5 election.
Five candidates will vie for two director's seats on the Oregon Trail Rec District in Cassia County.
Four candidates seek two chairs on the Albion city council in November's election.
GOODING — Gooding County will vote on a proposed jail bond that totals nearly $16 million over 20 years. It will be used to expand the jail fr…
HAGERMAN — Repaving city streets and finishing its sewer project are some of the top priorities for Hagerman mayoral hopefuls.
Malta residents will decide whether to approve a $12,282.91 permanent override levy on Nov. 5.
A retired Cassia County clerk who is running for mayor unopposed says a 2010 misdemeanor battery charge that was later dismissed won’t affect his performance on the job as mayor.
Five candidates for Burley city council will compete for three open seats in the Nov. 5 election.
Twin Falls County is seeking a $25 million bond to expand capacity at its jail.
RICHFIELD — Three candidates are running for mayor in November. All three are political newcomers.
GOODING — Infrastructure is the biggest issue in Gooding this election season according to its City Council candidates. The move to try to pri…
HAGERMAN — The race for Hagerman city council is focused on infrastructure projects, including how to handle the bike path connecting downtown…
A Twin Falls City Council candidate was fired from her job as a TSA officer after supervisors said she acted inappropriately with a police officer in an airport bathroom.
JEROME — City planning, business and community were the talk of Jerome’s “Meet the Candidates” town hall Wednesday night. The event, organized…
Candidates for Twin Falls City Council discussed their position an a proposal to ban abortions in the city.
Twin Falls City Council candidates say they would not support banning drag queens from reading at the public library.
Minidoka County Schools will ask voters for a $2.25 million supplemental levy renewal in the Nov. 5 election.
GOODING — Voters here will decide in November if the county can issue a bond to pay for an expansion of the county jail.
Twin Falls School Board has a new zone four trustee.
Candidates for Twin Falls City Council are concerned with the tax burden on property owners. Some suggest asking voters for local option tax.
Here is the full list of all candidates running for public offices in the Magic Valley in the November 2019 election as provided by the county…
