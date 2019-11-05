{{featured_button_text}}
Primary Elections in Twin Falls County

Margie Collins peels off her sticker after voting Tuesday, May 20, 2014, at precinct 7 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Voters will choose who runs their local government and which projects their property taxes pay for on Tuesday.

Residents of Twin Falls County can vote on a $25 million bond that would expand capacity at the county jail. The proposal is estimated to cost property owners $25.95 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Bond approval requires a two-thirds supermajority in Idaho.

Those living in the city of Twin Falls will select four members of its City Council, choosing between 11 candidates with varying civic goals and personal ideologies.

Lincoln County voters will decide on a bond to remodel its more than 100-year-old courthouse. Last week, county commissioners made a promise to only leverage a $5 million bond — not the $5.84 million listed on the ballots voters will mark.

Gooding County is seeking a $16 million bond that would expand its jail capacity from 21 to 80 and expand the sheriff’s annex. Voters in Hagerman and Bliss could vote to create a recreation district to provide official oversight.

Residents in Minidoka Joint School District will be asked to continue a $2.25 million supplemental levy to support a variety of infrastructure projects.

Voting information

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters must bring a photo ID or sign a personal identification affidavit. Valid photo IDs include:

  • An Idaho driver’s license or Idaho photo identification card.
  • A U.S. passport or federal photo identification card.
  • A tribal photo identification card.
  • A current student photo ID issued by an Idaho high school or post secondary education institution.
  • A license to carry a concealed weapon issued by a county sheriff in Idaho.

To register to vote on Election Day, you must provide a photo ID (one of the above), a state ID number or Social Security number, and proof of address (utility bill, vehicle registration, bank statement, etc.).

Election results from the Magic Valley will be published in Wednesday’s edition of the Times-News. Visit magicvalley.com on election night for up-to-the-minute election results.

