It’s Election Day in many Magic Valley counties. Here’s everything you need to know to vote.
- Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- To find your polling place, contact your county clerk’s office or visit apps.idahovotes.gov/YourPollingPlace.
- Bring an ID or be prepared to sign an affidavit confirming your identity
- Watch Magicvalley.com for the latest election updates after the polls close.
Twin Falls Fire Department bond
Twin Falls residents will vote on a bond to pay for new facilities for the Twin Falls Fire Department.
The total cost is estimated to be $35.4 million and the Twin Falls City Council estimated it would cost residents $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable value.
Bond issues in Idaho require a super majority, meaning two-thirds of voters must approve the measure for it to pass.
Editor’s note: Due to a typing error, a story in Sunday’s Times-News inadvertently said the bond is for $35.4 billion. The bond is for $35.4 million.
Hagerman School District Levy
Voters will decide whether to renew a supplemental levy that asks for $200,000 a year.
Property owners with a home valued at $250,000 with a homeowner exemption can expect to pay approximately $13.13 per month for the levy. That’s up from $11.88 per month in 2017.
Minidoka County School District general obligation bond
Minidoka County School District patrons will be voting on a $21 million general obligation bond.
Voters turned down the same bond request in March.
The measure requires a super majority or 66.67% approval to pass.
The requested bond will increase property taxes $25 per year on a home assessed at $100,000 with a homeowner’s exemption.
Burley Public Library two-year operating override levy
Burley residents and Minidoka County residents living in North Burley will vote on a renewal of a temporary two-year operating override levy with a 3% increase for the Burley Public Library.
The $277,280 levy will be assessed for each year in 2019 and 2020.
The levy was implemented in 2007 and will allow the library to continue the services it currently provides.
The measure requires a simple majority to pass.
The yearly tax cost of the levy for a home valued at $100,000 without a homeowner’s exemption will be $42.89.
Twin Falls Highway District
Commissioner, Sub-district 2
- Gene Kafader
- Art Baily
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Brian Davis
- Ron Pierce
Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Rocky T. Matthews
- Clayton Howard
Jerome Highway District
Commissioner, zone 1
- Mike Praegitzer
- Larry Covey
Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)
Commissioner zone 3
- Vance Lehmann
- Robert Vern Heath
Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3
- Jacob Patterson
- Joe Kelso
Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)
Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)
- Brandon Hughes
- Travis Brownlee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.