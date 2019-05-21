{{featured_button_text}}

It’s Election Day in many Magic Valley counties. Here’s everything you need to know to vote.

  • Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • To find your polling place, contact your county clerk’s office or visit apps.idahovotes.gov/YourPollingPlace.
  • Bring an ID or be prepared to sign an affidavit confirming your identity
  • Watch Magicvalley.com for the latest election updates after the polls close.

Twin Falls Fire Department bond

Twin Falls residents will vote on a bond to pay for new facilities for the Twin Falls Fire Department.

The total cost is estimated to be $35.4 million and the Twin Falls City Council estimated it would cost residents $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable value.

Bond issues in Idaho require a super majority, meaning two-thirds of voters must approve the measure for it to pass.

Editor’s note: Due to a typing error, a story in Sunday’s Times-News inadvertently said the bond is for $35.4 billion. The bond is for $35.4 million.

Hagerman School District Levy

Voters will decide whether to renew a supplemental levy that asks for $200,000 a year.

Property owners with a home valued at $250,000 with a homeowner exemption can expect to pay approximately $13.13 per month for the levy. That’s up from $11.88 per month in 2017.

Minidoka County School District general obligation bond

Minidoka County School District patrons will be voting on a $21 million general obligation bond.

Voters turned down the same bond request in March.

The measure requires a super majority or 66.67% approval to pass.

The requested bond will increase property taxes $25 per year on a home assessed at $100,000 with a homeowner’s exemption.

Burley Public Library two-year operating override levy

Burley residents and Minidoka County residents living in North Burley will vote on a renewal of a temporary two-year operating override levy with a 3% increase for the Burley Public Library.

The $277,280 levy will be assessed for each year in 2019 and 2020.

The levy was implemented in 2007 and will allow the library to continue the services it currently provides.

The measure requires a simple majority to pass.

The yearly tax cost of the levy for a home valued at $100,000 without a homeowner’s exemption will be $42.89.

Twin Falls Highway District

Commissioner, Sub-district 2

  • Gene Kafader
  • Art Baily

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Brian Davis
  • Ron Pierce

Murtaugh Joint Highway District (Twin Falls and Cassia counties)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Rocky T. Matthews
  • Clayton Howard

Jerome Highway District

Commissioner, zone 1

  • Mike Praegitzer
  • Larry Covey

Hillsdale Highway District (Jerome County)

Commissioner zone 3

  • Vance Lehmann
  • Robert Vern Heath

Bliss Highway District (Gooding County)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3

  • Jacob Patterson
  • Joe Kelso

Richfield Highway District (Lincoln County)

Commissioner, Sub-district 3 (write-in ballot)

  • Brandon Hughes
  • Travis Brownlee

