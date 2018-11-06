TWIN FALLS — Election Day has arrived, with a number of contested local and statewide races and two hotly-debated ballot initiatives.
Voters statewide will select a new governor and lieutenant governor this year, along with deciding whether to expand Medicaid and legalize historic horse racing gambling machines. In the Magic Valley, where there are six contested legislative races, voters will choose the next representative to fill empty House Seat 24 B and select a new Fifth Judicial District Judge.
Polling places across south-central Idaho will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. To find your precinct’s polling place, you can look up your address on the Idaho Secretary of State’s website or contact your local county clerk.
Not registered to vote? You can register on Election Day if you bring photo identification and proof of Idaho residency, such as a utility bill, to the polls.
Here are the contested races to watch and vote in today.
Legislative races
There are four contested races for the state legislature in south-central Idaho, three of which are in District 26, as well as two write-in candidates challenging incumbents.
Republican Julie Lynn of Ketchum will challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Michelle Stennett of Ketchum for the District 26 Senate seat, while Republican Mike McFadyen of Fairfield goes up against incumbent Democrat Rep. Sally Toone of Gooding for House Seat 26 B.
Democrat Muffy Davis of Ketchum is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Miller of Fairfield for House Seat 26 A.
In District 24, where longtime Rep. Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is retiring from House Seat B, three candidates have their names on the ballot: Hartgen’s wife, Republican Linda Wright Hartgen; Democrat Deborah Silver; and Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tompkins.
Two write-in candidates have launched campaigns against Republican incumbents: independent candidate Peter Rickards, who is challenging District 24 Republican incumbent Sen. Lee Heider, and Tony Ullrich of Hammett, who is challenging Republican incumbent Rep. Megan Blanksma for House Seat 23 B.
District judge
Two finalists are competing for an open District Judge seat in Twin Falls County after no candidate received the required majority of votes in a four-way May primary race: Magistrate Judge Roger Harris and private attorney David Gadd.
Governor and lieutenant governor
Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Democrat Paulette Jordan will face off for the governor’s office, along with Libertarian candidate Bev “Angel” Boeck, Constitution Party candidate Walter L. Bayes, and independent write-in candidate Lisa Marie.
There are two candidates for Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Kristin Collum and Republican Janice McGeachin.
Congress
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican who has held the District 2 seat for 20 years, has a Democratic challenger in Aaron Swisher, an economist from Boise.
Other statewide races
Republican incumbents have challengers in the races for Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney will face Democrat Jill Humble of Boise, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will face Democrat Bruce Bistline of Boise, and Superintendent Sherri Ybarra will face Democrat Cindy Wilson of Meridian.
Republicans Julie Ellsworth and Brandon Woolf are running unopposed for State Treasurer and State Controller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.