Election day in Jerome, Lincoln counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — Voters Tuesday will decide whether to remove from office a pair of commissioners in Lincoln County.

Commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis are up for a recall election.

Two reasons for the recall are listed on the ballot: “Willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public which the Commissioner represents” and “Deliberately ignoring the results of two public surveys and the recommendation of an advisory committee regarding the renovation of our Historic Courthouse and becoming ADA compliant.”

The petition to get the measure on the ballot was backed by an independent citizens committee and circulated by former Lincoln County Commissioner Terry Zech. Hubert and Ellis say it’s a bad-faith effort by local political players to gain control of the office.

Polling places in Lincoln County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jerome school levy