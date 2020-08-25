 Skip to main content
Election day in Jerome, Lincoln counties
Election day in Jerome, Lincoln counties

Casting your ballot

I voted stickers sit on the table at a polling place Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Burley City Hall in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

SHOSHONE — Voters Tuesday will decide whether to remove from office a pair of commissioners in Lincoln County.

Commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis are up for a recall election.

Two reasons for the recall are listed on the ballot: “Willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public which the Commissioner represents” and “Deliberately ignoring the results of two public surveys and the recommendation of an advisory committee regarding the renovation of our Historic Courthouse and becoming ADA compliant.”

The petition to get the measure on the ballot was backed by an independent citizens committee and circulated by former Lincoln County Commissioner Terry Zech. Hubert and Ellis say it’s a bad-faith effort by local political players to gain control of the office.

Polling places in Lincoln County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jerome school levy

Jerome School District is asking voters for a renewal of its supplemental levy.

The levy is worth $800,000 a year for two years and would cost residents $52 per $100,000 of assessed property value. The levy request is the same amount approved by Jerome voters in 2019 and property taxes would not increase. The school district has had a supplemental levy since 2001.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check Magicvalley.com Tuesday night for results as they become available.

UPDATE: Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
UPDATE: Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

Angry spectators who couldn't get into the Idaho House of Representatives for a special session to deal with the coronavirus pandemic Monday shattered a glass door and rushed into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus, including at least one person carrying an assault-style weapon.

