Eden Mayor Larry Craig

Eden Mayor Larry Craig died Saturday at his home. He served the city as either mayor or city councilman for 47 years.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

EDEN — Mayor Larry Craig, 77, died Saturday night at his home.

Craig was a longtime public servant, his son Todd Craig said Monday. Larry Craig spent 47 years on the Eden City Council, either as mayor or councilman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

