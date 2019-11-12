EDEN — Mayor Larry Craig, 77, died Saturday night at his home.
Craig was a longtime public servant, his son Todd Craig said Monday. Larry Craig spent 47 years on the Eden City Council, either as mayor or councilman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
