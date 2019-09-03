TWIN FALLS — A major city intersection will open Tuesday afternoon, several weeks ahead of schedule.
The entire intersection at Eastland Drive and Falls Avenue will open as city contractors wrap up a road resurfacing project.
The original project plan included closing parts of the intersection through early November. In July, the Twin Falls City Council approved closing the entire intersection to shorten the construction project to eight weeks. The proposal included a full closure for four weeks, followed by a partial closure for an additional four weeks.
Part of the intersection was scheduled to open late last week. The city’s contractor instead opted to leave the entire intersection closed for three extra days and complete the majority of the project four weeks ahead of schedule.
Some minor work remains to be done at the intersection, such as adding sidewalks, chip sealing pavement and road stripes, said city engineer Josh Baird. The project is substantially finished, he said.
“Its commendable that City Council had the willingness to go forward with our proposal,” Baird said. “The contractor performed very, very well."
About 25,000 vehicles used the intersection every day before the closure.
The city’s contractor, PMF Inc., would have paid $3,000 for each day construction ran long.
