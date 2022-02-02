Eastern Idaho legislator again floats bill to prevent mask mandates

BOISE — With Idaho hospitals operating under crisis standards of care and positive COVID-19 cases surging, an Eastern Idaho legislator is again pushing a bill attempting to ban governments and schools from requiring masks to prevent or slow the spread of disease.

Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, is sponsoring the new bill, which will be formally assigned a bill number and posted online for the public to view when it is read across the desk on the House floor, which will likely occur Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“The purpose is to prohibit the state of Idaho, a political subdivision such as a city, county or a school district or an officer of the state from mandating the usage of a face mask, face shield or other face covering for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of a contagious or an infectious disease,” Hanks said when presenting her bill.

The state of Idaho has never had a mask mandate in place, although local school districts and cities have required masks.

Hanks told legislators her new bill does the same thing as House Bill 339, which she sponsored during the 2021 legislative session. The Idaho House of Representatives voted 47-22 to pass that bill last year, but the Idaho Senate never took it up.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials say that wearing a face mask and getting the free COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are among the most effective ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Hanks said she believes masks should be optional, not mandatory.

“God formed us with our faces and with our smiles and with the ability to communicate in that manner,” Hanks said. “And when our faces are covered, we, our children, our grandchildren — I totally believe that it interferes in our relationship with our ability to communicate with each other.”

During the hearing, nobody mentioned the 4,421 Idahoans who have died of COVID-19 or that Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen activated crisis standards of care for hospitals in Southwest District Health, Central District Health and Southcentral District Health on Jan. 21.

“If people were dying in the streets and we felt a mask would change that, then I believe that we would wear them,” Hanks said during the committee hearing when asked whether her bill would ban mask requirements in the event of smokey conditions due to wildfire.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the new bill, and nobody debated against it.

Introducing the bill clears the way for it to return to the House State Affairs Committee for a full public hearing.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0