Eagle Eye Produce withdrawing, resubmitting potato cellar permit

TWIN FALLS — A representative with Eagle Eye Produce withdrew the company’s application for a conditional use permit to build two new potato cellars during this week’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The company’s representative told the commission that the 60-foot potato cellars it designed its application around are no longer available for purchase. Instead, Eagle Eye Produce plans to purchase cellars that are 16 feet wider, but still the same length. They hold the same amount of spuds.

Commission chairman Jay Barlogi said the change is significant enough to warrant a new application rather than a change to the existing one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The general public didn’t get an opportunity to review that change, so in my mind the only way was can do that is reapply,” Barlogi said.

Eagle Eye Produce plans to build the two cellars next to two it already operates on 3300 East in Kimberly.

A number of neighbors who live across the road from the existing cellars spoke out against the proposed addition during an April commission meeting. They complained about the noise generated by the fan located inside the cellars, among other issues.