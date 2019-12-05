{{featured_button_text}}
Magic Valley Dairy Days

Hundreds of people attended the Magic Valley Dairy Days Parade on June 12, 2014, in Wendell.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

WENDELL — A newly appointed mayor wants to continue the town’s current direction, the former city councilman says.

The Wendell City Council appointed Don Dunn as the mayor on Nov. 7. Dunn said he volunteered to finish the last two years of the term vacated by Lori Wainston, who resigned Oct. 31 after six years as mayor to focus on work and family.

There are a lot of great city employees and trustees that will help him continue the city’s momentum, Dunn said.

“We have a really good crew,” he said.

The current pressing issues in Wendell are finishing the revitalization of downtown and completing the final stages of the wastewater project, Dunn said.

Dunn served nearly eight years on the City Council and was the Council president for the last six.

Dunn recently retired after 41 years from his position at Rangen Inc. in Buhl.

Bonnie Marshall and Rebecca Vipperman were elected in November to fill the two vacant City Council seats.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments