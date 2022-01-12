 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking top story

Do-over sees new trustee on Richfield School Board

Richfield High School graduation

Graduates receive their diplomas during the commencement ceremony Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Richfield High School in Richfield.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

RICHFIELD — A special election held on Tuesday saw a new trustee elected to Zone 4 for School District 316.

Acee Lucero won the election with 34 votes, or 52% of the vote. Hope Hughes finished second with 31 or 48% of votes cast.

The results of the special election are a reversal from Nov. 2’s general election, which Hughes won with 29 votes, over Lucero’s 23 votes.

The special election was ordered as a re-do of November's contest after errors with poll books had inaccurate addresses for the race for the Zone 4 trustee. The inaccuracies resulted in people not residing in Zone 4 having that election on their ballot.

When the discrepancies were discovered, the elections department consulted with the secretary of state. The Lincoln County prosecutor filed for a hearing in the 5th Judicial District, where the judge declared a redo, or special election, to allow the contest to be conducted with correct information.

