Do-over sees new trustee on Richfield School Board

RICHFIELD — A special election held on Tuesday saw a new trustee elected to Zone 4 for School District 316.

Acee Lucero won the election with 34 votes, or 52% of the vote. Hope Hughes finished second with 31 or 48% of votes cast.

The results of the special election are a reversal from Nov. 2’s general election, which Hughes won with 29 votes, over Lucero’s 23 votes.

The special election was ordered as a re-do of November's contest after errors with poll books had inaccurate addresses for the race for the Zone 4 trustee. The inaccuracies resulted in people not residing in Zone 4 having that election on their ballot.

When the discrepancies were discovered, the elections department consulted with the secretary of state. The Lincoln County prosecutor filed for a hearing in the 5th Judicial District, where the judge declared a redo, or special election, to allow the contest to be conducted with correct information.

