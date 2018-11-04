TWIN FALLS — Voters in four counties will get to choose between two state legislature candidates.
District 26 covers Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. In the Seat B race, incumbent Sally Toone, D-Gooding, is running for re-election against Republican candidate Mike McFadyen of Fairfield.
Toone is a retired Idaho high school math teacher of 37 years. McFadyen is a retired large-project construction manager and tech entrepreneur who moved to Fairfield, Idaho, from Fairfield, Calif., six years ago.
Both candidates also have a history of volunteerism. McFadyen teaches after-school science and technology experiments to schoolchildren, and donates various tech projects to groups in the community. Toone, meanwhile, has worked on multiple state committees, and helped to draft standards for math in Idaho.
Mike McFadyen
What are the most important issues to you?
At the top of McFadyen's priority list is school safety. In fact, he was asked to run for office shortly after the November 2017 shooting at a school in northern California.
"My brother and his wife happened to be driving by," McFadyen recalled.
His brother was injured, and his sister-in-law was fatally shot. McFadyen wants to stop that kind of violence from coming to Idaho schools.
"I will do everything I can to keep our state the way it is," he said.
He's also interested in bringing trade training back to schools, especially rural schools, he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"I am not for any form of gambling, whatsoever," McFadyen said. "We have enough problems already that we don't need to add even more vices to that."
The claim that it funds schools, he said, is a ploy to get more votes.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
"Being Scottish, we're known for being frugal — not cheap," McFadyen said.
He is not in favor of something that would raise taxes on the working people or overburden the state, he said. McFadyen believes society is obligated to take care of those who can't provide for themselves, but without punishing those who do.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I've worked for so many government agencies and entities," McFadyen said. "I've done private work all over the country. I think that all of my experience will be beneficial to making decisions for the people of my district."
He prides himself on an ability to be innovative and a problem-solver.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
Being the fastest-growing state is going to be difficult for planning, he said. It will take bright people to make projections and plan ahead while trying to be frugal. Throwing money at a problem doesn't always fix it, he said.
"We need to get people in there who know what the value of the dollar is — and not waste it," McFadyen said.
Sally Toone
What are the most important issues to you?
"Education has been my platform for my first election and this one," Toone said. "It's not that Idaho is doing bad — we could do better."
In particular, she'd like to address changes to teacher salaries, the funding formula, preschool and full-day kindergarten. She also wants to make schools in Idaho more equitable, such as by bringing apprenticeships and career/technical education to all students, not just those in larger towns.
Toone said she's also concerned about the agriculture sector challenges such as water issues and the markets for products.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"Proposition 1 was deemed unconstitutional prior to my legislative time," Toone said. "Have we changed it enough to make it constitutional?"
While a fan of horse racing, she is hesitant to support a ballot question that may set Idaho up for a court battle because the state Constitution outlaws gambling.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Toone is in favor of Medicaid expansion because the Legislature hasn't dealt with the gap of people who don't qualify for Medicaid or the state health exchange because of their income.
"We need to figure out a solution," she said. "Our Legislature has had six years and we still haven't figured out a solution."
If voters pass it, she said, her job would be to find out how to fund it. If not, she'll need to figure out how to cover people in the gap.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I ask for their vote because I am their voice. I represent working families in rural communities," Toone said.
She says she also understands Idahoans' way of life.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
"We need to look forward — as in safety and infrastructure — and we have to start talking about plans — long-range plans and not just the here-and-now solutions," she said.
This vision for Idaho's future should go out for at least a decade, and short-term solutions should still fit with the longterm goals, Toone said.
Here’s where they stand on the issues.
