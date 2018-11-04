Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Voters in four counties will get to choose between two state legislature candidates.

District 26 covers Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties. In the Seat B race, incumbent Sally Toone, D-Gooding, is running for re-election against Republican candidate Mike McFadyen of Fairfield.

Toone is a retired Idaho high school math teacher of 37 years. McFadyen is a retired large-project construction manager and tech entrepreneur who moved to Fairfield, Idaho, from Fairfield, Calif., six years ago.

Both candidates also have a history of volunteerism. McFadyen teaches after-school science and technology experiments to schoolchildren, and donates various tech projects to groups in the community. Toone, meanwhile, has worked on multiple state committees, and helped to draft standards for math in Idaho.

Here’s where they stand on the issues.

