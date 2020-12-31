Distracted driving, other law changes take effect on Jan. 1

The Legislature also passed a bill last year that removed the April 15 deadline by which people could apply for homestead exemptions. Previously, if somebody were to purchase a home without an exemption already in place after April 15, they were not eligible to apply for an exemption that year. Instead, they would have to wait for the following year.

This exemption covers up to $100,000 or 50% of a home's market value, whichever is less. This means that a $250,000 home with an exemption in place has a taxable value of $150,000. Without that exemption in place, a homeowner would have to pay taxes on the home at its $250,000 value. People only need to apply for this exemption once. After it is attached to a home, it stays in effect.

The deadline was really only an issue for people who purchased a home that for whatever reason did not already have the exemption in place, Gooding County Assessor Justin Baldwin said.

"Where normally this would sting somebody is if they purchased a property in May, then you would have a significant portion of the year where you were paying taxes at full market value," Baldwin said.