Distracted driving, other law changes take effect on Jan. 1

TWIN FALLS — After months of issuing warnings to people caught using their phones while driving, police officers can now step up enforcement and write citations for distracted drivers.
Last year, the Legislature passed and Gov. Brad Little signed this distracted driving law, which prohibits people from using any electronic devices while operating a vehicle. The law went into effect in July but included a period of time where officers could only warn and educate people about this change.
Jerome Police Department Capt. Duane Rubink said officers will continue the education effort, but as of Friday, they also have the ability to start issuing citations. He said it is up to the officer whether to write a citation or give a warning.
"We're more concerned with people driving safely than writing tickets," Rubink said.
If an officer does issue a citation, the first one carries a $75 fine. If somebody commits a second offense in a three-year period, that fine is increased to $150. The fine is again doubled to $300 for a third offense in a three-year period. After that third offense, a court has the ability to suspend a person's license for up to 90 days, according to state law.
The law defines a mobile device as any cellphone, laptop, tablet, electronic game, pager or "any similar electronic device that is used to initiate, receive, or display communication or information." This does not include citizens band radios, which commercial truck drivers use to communicate with one another.
There are some exceptions to the law. For example, people can use their phones to call law enforcement agencies, fire departments or 911 during an emergency. People can also use a navigation system while driving, as long as they are not manually entering information into the system while operating their vehicle.
Drivers can also make and receive calls while driving, as long as they do not have to manually touch their device to do so. If somebody needs to manually dial a phone number, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Bishop said they need to pull over to the side of the road or a parking lot to make their call.
Bishop stressed that the law is intended to keep people from being distracted while driving, which includes drivers who are stopped at intersections.
“'Hands-free' means 'hands-free,'” Bishop said. “If you’re at a stoplight messing with your phone, that’s not 'hands-free.'”
Rubink said that, so far, officers have found drivers to be cooperative, although the number of people using devices while driving does not appear to have gone down.
"For the most part, people have been catching on, but it's a hard habit to break," Rubink said.
Other new laws
The distracted driving law is not the only state law that took effect on Friday.
The Legislature also passed a bill last year that removed the April 15 deadline by which people could apply for homestead exemptions. Previously, if somebody were to purchase a home without an exemption already in place after April 15, they were not eligible to apply for an exemption that year. Instead, they would have to wait for the following year.
This exemption covers up to $100,000 or 50% of a home's market value, whichever is less. This means that a $250,000 home with an exemption in place has a taxable value of $150,000. Without that exemption in place, a homeowner would have to pay taxes on the home at its $250,000 value. People only need to apply for this exemption once. After it is attached to a home, it stays in effect.
The deadline was really only an issue for people who purchased a home that for whatever reason did not already have the exemption in place, Gooding County Assessor Justin Baldwin said.
"Where normally this would sting somebody is if they purchased a property in May, then you would have a significant portion of the year where you were paying taxes at full market value," Baldwin said.
Although the law is now in effect, Baldwin said the county is still looking for some clarity from the state on how exactly the process works. He's hoping these questions will be addressed in the upcoming legislative session.
"We have questions on prorating, and if you applied in November, whether it carries for the whole year or only for the months after you applied," Baldwin said.
While the law is intended to simplify the homestead exemption process for residents, it could cause some complications for counties and other taxing districts.
In Idaho, taxing districts create a budget and then divide this number by the total amount of taxable value in the district to develop a levy rate. If homeowners apply for exemptions after the rates are set, it would change the taxable value in the district and potentially require districts to set aside money to provide people with tax refunds, Baldwin said.
"That valuation number that the taxing districts are dividing by is now in flux because now it can change depending on how many homeowners exemptions are out there," Baldwin said. "But we're not sure how significant that will be until we get more data."
A third state law that took effect on Friday intends to add transparency to the health care billing process and protect individuals from accumulating significant amounts of medical debt. According to the law's statement of purpose, which is a document filed with each bill introduced in the Legislature, the law aims to correct gaps that previously allowed medical debt collectors "to engage in harmful collection practices that damage Idaho citizens."
"Specifically, [The Idaho Patient Act] ensue[s] that patients will receive proper and timely notice regarding who rendered medical services and how much is owed before being sued in court," the statement of purpose states. "[The Idaho Patient Act] also establishes fair and reasonable attorney fees, costs, and expenses related to medical debt collection."
The law states that health care providers can only engage in "extraordinary collection action," such as filing a lawsuit, after fulfilling certain requirements.
Before engaging in this action, health care providers need to provide a patient or their insurance company with their medical costs within 45 days. Also, health care providers must provide patients with a summary of all services within 60 days of the patient's visit. Additionally, the health care provider must send the patient a final billing statement, after which the patient has 90 days to raise any disputes or appeals of the charges.
If a health care provider follows these requirements and then engages in an "extraordinary collection action," the law also caps attorneys' fees and other costs associated with the debt collection process. Additionally, if a health care provider fails to comply with the law, it would be liable to pay for damages to the patient up to $1,000 and the patient would not have to pay any collection costs.