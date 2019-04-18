BOISE — As the state government reporter for the Times-News, I spend three months a year in Boise, where I cover the legislative session with a focus on the five districts in the Magic Valley: 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.
Medicaid expansion dominated much of the session, as the Legislature grappled with how to fund a ballot initiative that passed with 61% of the vote in November. But much of the day-to-day happenings at the statehouse revolve around less-publicized issues: moving money around to fund road repairs, for instance, or technical regulations for local governments.
Days at the Capitol begin relatively early, with morning committee meetings kicking off at 8 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. One of the most important functions committees serve is to consider potential new laws in each committee’s respective area of expertise, and decide whether to send that bill to the entire House or Senate for a vote.
As the session goes on and more bills are introduced, these meetings — which often include public comment hearings for bills — become busier. Sometimes, especially in the final weeks of the session, a reporter will want to be at two different hearings at once.
That’s where collaboration between reporters and newspapers proves especially helpful. Daily papers from around the state that cover the session, such as the Times-News, the Lewiston Tribune, and the Idaho Falls Post-Register, typically have only one reporter at the statehouse at any given time, making it difficult for one paper to cover two meetings at the same time.
I also happen to be the crime reporter for the Times-News, meaning occasionally I’ll need to drop what I’m doing at the capitol to focus on a news story that’s breaking in Twin Falls. But knowing that my newspaper can use an article from another newspaper, or from the Associated Press, if necessary, takes some of the pressure off.
Sometimes, after a meeting or floor debate, reporters will want to talk further with a certain lawmaker to learn more about their argument or why they voted a certain way. South-central Idaho legislators are typically very accessible, easily reachable through a text message or phone call.
Once a bill has made it through its relevant House or Senate committee, it isn’t in the clear yet. The entire House or Senate must then vote on it; if the bill passes the full House, for example, it is then sent over to the Senate, where the hearings begin all over again.
The House and Senate typically go into session once or twice a day — once in the middle of the morning, and sometimes again later in the afternoon — to debate and determine the fate of the bills that have made it out of committee. Reporters can sit at the press desk on the floor to observe, if they so wish, providing a sometimes exciting and up-close look at the legislative debate process.
At the end of the day, after all the meetings have ended and floor debates are complete, reporters collect their belongings from the press room, head home for dinner, and begin to plan out their next day.
The 2019 session, my second, was significantly longer than last year’s. In 2018, lawmakers wrapped up their business in 80 days; this year, it took 95. Seeing the inner workings of government up close and reporting them back out to my community can be interesting, challenging, and at times emotional, depending on the day and the issue at hand. I feel fortunate to have the job I have — but at the end of three months, it feels good to return to Twin Falls.
