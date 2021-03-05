Disability rights groups settle with Idaho Legislature over COVID-19 risks

“It wasn’t just lip service when I said we were going to ensure that everyone could safely take part in the legislative process,” Bedke said. “We have risen to the challenges of these trying times, making important infrastructure improvements, and we will continue to look for ways to make this process more accessible to all Idahoans.”

There have been a handful of publicly known COVID-19 cases in the Statehouse, including a few legislative staffers. Two senators tested positive for the virus last month.

The decree requires that legislative leaders continue to provide safety protocols, such as an improved HVAC system, social distancing, HEPA air purifiers, and live streams and virtual access to meetings, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Committee chairs must “make reasonable efforts to provide equal opportunities” for both in-person and remote testimony. Currently, chairs have the discretion to decide whether to allow remote testimony.

The lawsuit was filed in January by Wendy Olson, of Stoel Rives LLP, a former Idaho U.S. attorney, and Elijah Watkins, also of Stoel Rives.

Two Democratic House members voluntarily dropped a separate lawsuit against Bedke and the Legislature late last month. Their attorney, Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, told reporters they dropped the suit because the legislators had been vaccinated.