Did you get a text about unemployment claims? Delete it, Idaho Department of Labor says
Did you get a text about unemployment claims? Delete it, Idaho Department of Labor says

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Labor is warning residents about unemployment insurance text scams that are an attempt to steal personal information to file fraudulent unemployment claims.

According to the release, the Idaho Department of Labor has not been hacked or experienced a data breach.

If you receive a text with a link regarding unemployment insurance, disregard the text and do not click on the link. A fraudster has obtained or stolen your telephone number and is most likely using it to access unemployment benefits and steal your personal information.

The text states your Idaho unemployment insurance claim is on hold for verification and instructs you to click on a link to reactivate your benefits. It is a scam and should be deleted immediately, the release said.

If you have already received this text and clicked on the link, call an unemployment insurance claim specialist at 208-332-8942. You can also alert the department by filling out a form located at labor.idaho.gov/ReportIDTheft.

The webpage also contains frequently asked questions about identity theft.

