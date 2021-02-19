‘Devastating impacts’: Idaho Gov. Little opposes Simpson’s plan to breach Snake River dams

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little referred to work with the regional governors in Thursday’s statement, alongside his salmon work group, and said he was “confident we are moving in the right direction.”

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who supports the plan, said earlier this month that she believed it would bring necessary economic investments to the region and rights for Indigenous people. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who like Brown is a Democrat, praised Simpson’s “willingness to think boldly” in his proposal and said he would ensure Washington’s interests are represented. Inslee stopped short of outright supporting the plan, but he has been critical in the past of plans that sidestep breaching the dams.

Support, criticism for breaching the dams

Hayes said he believes it will take time for stakeholders to fully digest the massive plan, which would unfold over a decade. Little’s reticence certainly doesn’t spell the end for the idea, which could take months to make its way to Congress.

“No one statement from any one part is going to shove this thing forward or pull this thing back,” Hayes said.