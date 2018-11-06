TWIN FALLS — Democratic candidates were ahead in the District 26 state Legislature races late Tuesday.
District 26 encompasses Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln Counties. As of late Tuesday, it appeared two incumbents would keep their seats, and the third incumbent — Rep. Steven Miller — was in danger of losing his.
As of 11 p.m., Democrat Marrianna “Muffy” Davis, 45, of Hailey was leading in the District 26 State Representative Seat A race against Miller, 68, of Fairfield. Davis had 73.7 percent of the vote.
Davis is a paralympian and has won medals in cycling and alpine skiing. She claimed year-to-date contributions of more than $77,557 through Oct. 21. Miller, by comparison, had $30,675 in contributions.
Miller has been in the position for six years and has won past elections by narrow margins. He beat Kathleen Eder in 2016 by 264 votes.
Meanwhile, in the District 26 Idaho House Seat B, Democratic incumbent Sally Toone, 62, of Gooding was ahead of challenger Mike McFadyen, 60, of Fairfield. Toone was first elected to her seat in 2016. As of 11 p.m., she had 71.3 percent of the vote.
For the Senate seat, Democratic incumbent Michelle Stennett, 58, of Ketchum, was ahead of Republican challenger Julie Lynn, 60, of Ketchum. Stennett was appointed to the state Senate in 2010 and is the Senate minority leader. She succeeded her husband, the late Clint Stennett.
