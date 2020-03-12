‘Cyanide bomb’ that injured Idaho boy, killed dog has just been banned — for now

BOISE — Three years ago, a 14-year-old Pocatello boy was injured and his Labrador retriever was killed when the teen inadvertently triggered a USDA Wildlife Services M-44, a device containing sodium-cyanide powder meant to kill predators. On Wednesday, the devices were banned in Idaho — at least for now.

USDA Wildlife Services and several conservation groups settled a 2016 lawsuit over the devices’ use on gray wolves in Idaho. As a result, Wildlife Services agreed to ban M-44s, among other requirements, pending its completion of an environmental impact statement on the effects of its gray wolf damage management activities. Depending on the results of that assessment, Wildlife Services might be able to reintroduce the devices in the future.

In addition, Wildlife Services won’t use lethal management methods on wolves in multiple Idaho areas, including any wilderness areas, the Sawtooth and Hells Canyon national recreation areas and the Sawtooth Valley. It also will not use lethal methods on suspected wolf depredation on livestock unless an attack is witnessed or documented.

The agency previously announced in 2017 that it would temporarily stop using M-44 devices in Idaho.

