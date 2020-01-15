{{featured_button_text}}
Crosswalk, school sign
(Courtesy photo)

TWIN FALLS — Lanes will be closed on Washington Street while crews install a new crosswalk signal at Caswell Avenue.

City officials said the project will close a lane in each direction on both roads at the intersection from Friday until the work is complete on Tuesday. Turn lanes will remain open on both streets.

Officials ask drivers to reduce speed, follow all posted traffic signs, watch for workers and equipment and to not use cellphones while driving through construction areas, a city statement says.

The signal project at Washington and Caswell began in July with the installation of an electrical conduit to support the new HAWK signal, or High-intensity Activated CrossWalk. The signal will use solid and flashing red lights to stop traffic and to allow pedestrians to safely cross Washington Street. During the installation of electrical conduit, the city also installed new gutters, curbs and ramps.

Once installed, drivers will be required to stop on a solid or flashing red light, the city statement says. Drivers may proceed on a flashing red light only if pedestrians are not in the crosswalk. Drivers must stay stopped at a solid red light.

HAWK Crosswalk instructions
Courtesy

