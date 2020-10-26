‘Critical juncture’: Little moves Idaho back to Stage 3 amid sustained coronavirus surge

The spreading infection puts VA employees at risk, he said. The VA is working to identify out-of-state health care workers who can support the Idaho location’s staff.

“We are in a battle with COVID-19 and we cannot surrender to this virus,” Wilper said. “In Idaho we must recognize that our actions or lack of action will result in the infection and death of our countrymen. Our veterans sacrificed for our country.”

Wilper passionately defended his patients, many of whom are now elderly.

“We live in a country where you can choose whether to wear a mask because someone was willing to die for you to have that freedom,” he said. “That same person who helped to protect that right needs your help protecting them. They need you to choose to do the thing that may be uncomfortable for you. They need you to do the thing that may be an inconvenient burden for your life. But do not mistake an inconvenience for oppression.”

As of Sunday, 569 Idahoans have died from COVID-19-related causes. The nationwide death toll exceeds 225,000.