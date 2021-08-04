Critchfield corrects campaign finance complaint

BOISE — Debbie Critchfield, a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, says she has fixed a campaign finance issue that was the subject of a complaint filed earlier this week with the Secretary of State’s office.

On Tuesday, website Idaho Dispatch wrote about a complaint to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office alleging that Critchfield had violated campaign finance laws by accepting more than the allowable limit of campaign contributions from Magic Valley businessman Ryan Phipps and his companies.

Critchfield said she spoke with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office on Wednesday morning and has remedied the issue by diverting one of Phipps’ contributions from funding her primary campaign, to a fund for the general election. The Secretary of State’s office confirmed the correction was made.

“As far as illegally taking money, that hasn’t happened. We made the correction with one of the donations,” Critchfield said. “I worked with the Secretary of State’s Office to make that correction, to be fully compliant.”

The complaint was filed by Eagle resident Tony Prudente, and also included former Idaho Rep. Bryan Zollinger and Maria Nate — wife of current Idaho Rep. Ron Nate (R-Rexburg) — as witnesses.