Crapo, Risch vote against bill to address trail maintenance backlog, fund public lands

BOISE — The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday morning to move forward with a bill meant to boost conservation and maintenance funding, though both Republican Idaho senators voted to oppose the legislation.
The Great American Outdoors Act, or Senate Bill 3422, would inject funds into land management and recreation agencies including the National Park Service, Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to address millions of dollars in maintenance backlogs. It would also dedicate funds to the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was established in 1964 to preserve natural areas and create recreation opportunities. It passed the Senate by a vote of 73 to 25. Next it heads to the House of Representatives, where it’s expected to pass.
Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, also a Republican, has signed on as a co-sponsor for the House of Representatives version of the bill, but his Idaho counterparts in the Senate voted against it.
“I have long supported responsible conservation programs at the federal level,” Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo wrote in a statement. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has produced a number of environmental success stories, and I voted last year to permanently authorize the program. However, each case should be weighed on its own merits, and the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) makes the funding mandatory, which removes Congress’ oversight ability to determine how much money goes to this program each year.”
Funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund comes from earnings from offshore oil and gas leasing.
“Instead of focusing primarily on acquiring more lands, federal conservation dollars should go toward maintaining the lands the federal government already owns,” Crapo added. “Many states like Idaho have existing large tracts of federal lands and state and local leaders deserve more of a say in the approval process for projects in their areas.”
Crapo said he also wanted the legislation to include reauthorizations of the Secure Rural Schools and Payment In Lieu of Taxes programs, which benefit rural communities where many federal land tracts are.
In a statement from his office Thursday morning, Sen. Jim Risch, who also voted in opposition of the bill, also expressed concern about oversight for spending.
“Senator Risch is strongly in favor of efforts to protect and maintain our public lands, however, he voted against the Great American Outdoors Act package due to concerns about creating a permanent program with mandatory spending and no annual oversight or requirement for local engagement,” the statement reads. “He has frequently voiced these concerns in his role on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee with hopes of achieving a solution that takes conservation efforts, the needs of rural communities, and the federal deficit all into consideration. Rather than spending billions of taxpayer dollars to acquire more lands, the federal government should instead focus on responsibly caring for the land it already possesses. The Senator will continue to lend his support to Land Water Conservation Fund projects in Idaho where there is buy-in from local communities.”
In a statement, Simpson did not address the senators’ votes but emphasized what the bill could potentially mean for Idaho, including job growth.
“It is great to see the Great American Outdoors Act pass the Senate with strong bipartisan support,” Simpson said in the statement. “Idaho needs this bill for our forests, which have an enormous backlog of maintenance on trails and roads, national parks like Yellowstone that provide jobs and access to gateway communities in the southeast part of the state, and the improved access LWCF provides to our public lands for hunters and anglers.
“President Trump supports this legislation and he stands ready to sign it into law, which is why I am eager to begin working on the House process to get the bill to his desk,” Simpson added.
Former Idaho State Rep. Paulette Jordan, who is running as a Democrat against Risch in this fall’s U.S. Senate election, issued a statement Wednesday evening criticizing the two-term senator’s vote against the bill.
“Risch’s ‘no’ vote shows how out of touch he is with Idaho’s needs,” Jordan said in the statement. “Every single county in the state has had a project aided by the LWCF. This legislation will greatly contribute to Idaho’s outdoor recreation industry and paves the way to get people back to work after thousands of Idahoans have been laid off in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The bill has also been lauded by local and national conservation groups and outdoors organizations, including the Idaho Wildlife Federation, Idaho Conservation League and Conservation Voters for Idaho.
“Conservation Voters for Idaho is thrilled with this morning’s Senate vote in favor of passing the Great American Outdoors Act,” said Eric Oliver, conservation fellow for the organization, in a statement. “The act will provide permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has invested millions of non-taxpayer dollars over the past 50 years to ensure that all Idahoans have access to local parks, trails and open space.”
Jonathan Oppenheimer of the Idaho Conservation League said the legislation would be “a much-needed shot in the arm to Idaho’s public lands and roads and trails and infrastructure.”
“It’s noteworthy and certainly disappointing that Sens. Crapo and Risch opposed the bill on final passage,” Oppenheimer said in a phone interview. “One concern I heard from both offices was lack of federal oversight to appropriate federal dollars each year from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. We’ve had congressional oversight (on projects) over the last 56 years since the Land and Water Conservation Fund was created … (and Congress) hasn’t fulfilled its commitment.”
The Land and Water Conservation Fund has contributed to a multitude of projects in Idaho, including land purchases in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, various city parks in the Treasure Valley and projects at state parks including Ponderosa and Eagle Island.
If signed into law, the Great American Outdoors Act will likely mean increased maintenance on trails, roads and more in the state’s national forests, which are managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.