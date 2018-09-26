WASHINGTON — Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have been relatively quiet on the accusations of sexual assault now complicating the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
As a third accuser alleged Wednesday that Kavanaugh acted inappropriately toward her decades ago, both Republican senators said they were waiting for the results of Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, at which Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, is scheduled to speak.
Crapo, a member of the committee, said it “is currently conducting a thorough investigation of the accusation” put forth by Ford.
“Dr. Ford’s accusation should be taken seriously, investigated and properly heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Crapo said in a statement provided by spokesman Lindsay Nothern. The statement did not address the second accusation of sexual misconduct, which first surfaced on Sunday, nor the third, which was made public Wednesday morning.
“The Judiciary Committee is working to hear from all parties and gather the relevant facts. Sen. Risch will have a comment after we hear their findings,” Risch spokeswoman Kaylin Minton said in an email Wednesday. When asked in person in D.C. if he would answer questions about Kavanaugh, Risch told a Statesman reporter “no thank you” and walked away.
Prior to the accusations, Crapo called Kavanaugh “a judge’s judge” and lauded his character and qualifications.
“He is a man of honor, integrity and well-respected in the legal community. There is no dispute; he is qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” Crapo said on Sept. 4.
As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Crapo and three other Judiciary senators have faced pressure from the Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a nonpartisan group of more than 6,000 politically active women who are not officially associated with the church. The group called on the senators to suspend Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings to investigate the allegations against him.
“Our mutual faith teaches that any sexual abuse or assault in any context is contemptible and worthy of the most severe condemnation,” the group said in a statement.
Crapo’s Wednesday statement did not address Statesman questions on the activist group. The church also declined to speak to the group’s statement.
“We don’t have any comment on what they’re doing or even the issue they’re trying to address,” said church spokesman Doug Anderson.
Idaho native Rachel Esplin Odell, a senior director of the LDS women’s group, said she has voted for Crapo in the past and even held a fundraiser supporting his 1998 campaign for Senate. But she’s disappointed he hasn’t taken a stronger position on Kavanaugh.
“We hoped Senator Crapo would be stronger, especially against pushing back against (Sens.) Mitch McConnell, Orrin Hatch and Lindsey Graham, who have been saying, ‘We’ll hear the lady, but we’re just going to bring this to a close,’” Odell said.
Odell said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, another Mormon called out in the women’s letter, has done a good job advocating for a hearing and pushing back against the politicization of the confirmation process.
But Crapo, whom she said has not responded to the group’s message, is “just not really taking a stance.”
Odell said many of her Republican family members in Idaho also want to see an investigation. Crapo isn’t up for re-election this year, and Odell said she isn’t a single-issue voter, but his silence could play a role in her decision-making process next election.
“If he were to not extend his voice to call for a fair treatment … I think that would be really disappointing to me,” she said. “I would imagine for a lot of (Mormon Women for Ethical Government) members, it would be really alarming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Oh my! An underhanded threat to our Senators that if they don’t come out on Fords side they might lose votes. Trying to influence our Senators with threat of Office.
“Mormon Women for Ethical Government, a nonpartisan group of more than 6,000 politically active women who are not officially associated with the church.” So-it boils down to the fact these women don’t represent the Church, they represent the left. They aren’t nonpartisan if they are coming out for the left.
If you got a look at Senator Cruz when he and his wife were run out of a restaurant, he was very concerned as he had his wife with him. Concerned for her safety.
So where is this groups concern for Cruz’s wife. I guess they consider this ethical. Where is this groups concern for due process, innocent until proven guilty?
Mormon Doctrine says to “Follow the law of the land.” That includes due process.
To decide our Senators would have to get on a Time Machine and travel back in time 36 years, to the time and place. Which no one knows.
So even if they did have a Time Machine, they couldn’t go back because they wouldn’t know where to go, what time to go.
It’s what we call hearsay, rumors.
Not likely our Senators would get themselves caught up in that.
Rumor: a currently circulating story or report of doubtful truth.
Hearsay: information received from other people that one cannot adequately substantiate; rumor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.